Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to appear at a campaign event Thursday in Boulder City.

The “Make America Great Again!” event at the Boulder City Airport is planned for 10 a.m.

Online registration is open for the event, which will happen at the Boulder City Hangar at 1411 Airport Road.

For tickets, register here.

Only two tickets per person are allowed, and they are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the campaign.