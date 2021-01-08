Pelosi wants ‘unhinged president’ prevented from using nuclear codes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has asked the top general about precautions to prevent Trump from taking military actions, including nuclear strikes.

In a news release Friday, Pelosi said she discussed the matter with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike. The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy.”