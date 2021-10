LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Patients at Sunrise Children’s Hospital got into the Halloween spirit with the hospital they dress up for the holiday.

Staff at the hospital helped patients in the pediatric cardiac ICU and pediatric unit with Halloween costumes, scavenger hunts, and mask-making.

No ghosts and goblins but some costumes include a little baby astronaut, a baby pumpkin, Belle and Vampire, and more!