LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Governor’s Office said Monday that moves have been made to ensure staffing needs for pediatric care as RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases overwhelm pediatric hospitals.

The announcement follows a situation report last week that said the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) was seeking authority to allow hospitals to exceed licensed capacity limits in neonatal and pediatric care units, and waive licensing requirements for nurses and respiratory care personnel.

Instead, applications will be fast-tracked by the Nevada State Board of Nursing (NSBN).

“Any nurse a facility deems necessary to assist with the current pediatric crisis, will have their application processed immediately by the NSBN,” according to the Governor’s Office.

Last week, NHA noted that “Nevada is one of a handful of states that do not accept nursing licenses from other states. Nevada is not a ‘nurse compact state.’ Because of this, Nevada hospitals cannot respond to seasonal or emergency staffing needs with the speed, flexibility, and ingenuity of most other states and territories.”

The Southern Nevada Health District reported last week that about 1,800 RSV cases had been reported in November — a 200% increase over the same time last year. Extra precautions including face masks helped keep respiratory illnesses lower during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A meeting last week between the Governor’s Office, NHA and other stakeholders resolved the roadblock.

“A temporary license will be issued to those applicants who meet the legal requirements of the law. The immediate processing will allow for nurses to begin caring for patients expeditiously,” according to the Governor’s Office.

RSV cases, in particular, have filled pediatric hospital beds and some pediatric hospitals have had to move older children into adult beds.

The NHA said last week that overall hospital occupancy rates are 71% statewide, and 77% in intensive care units. Pediatric wards and pediatric ICUs were over 100% occupancy.