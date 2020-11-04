Pediatric care center looks for artists to paint murals inside

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pediatric care center is looking for artists to paint child-friendly murals inside the facility.

Officials at the Silver State Pediatric Skilled Nursing Facility at 2496 W. Charleston Blvd. are looking for a “galactic” themed mural on several walls at the 22,442-square-foot facility.

Artists who are interested in painting a mural are encouraged to contact Lucia Mathis, therapy director at Silver State Pediatric, or visit https://silverstatepediatricsnf.com/contact.

“It’s important for everyone at Silver State Pediatric that we find local artists who would like to contribute their talent to help promote our patients’ cognitive development through intriguing and colorful murals,” said Daniel Mathis, CEO of PureCare Living which oversees Silver State Pediatric.

Silver State Pediatric is one of the valley’s newest pediatric care center that will specialize in pulmonary and post-acute care for children with traumatic injuries as well as cognitive and physical disabilities.

The 36-bed facility is designed for children with post traumatic injuries, long-term birth defects along with cognitive and physical development needs.