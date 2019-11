LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are currently on the scene of a deadly crash in the area of Stewart Avenue & 10th Street. Officials say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while crossing Stewart just after 5 pm Friday.

The female pedestrian was walking out of the crosswalk. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver stayed on scene. Police say they do not think impairment was a factor. Stewart from 10th to Maryland is expected to be closed until around 11 pm Friday.