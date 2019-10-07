Pedestrian upgrades coming to Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you live or work in the downtown Las Vegas area, you can expect some traffic delays for the next several months as a construction project gets underway that will make downtown more walker-friendly.

As Wendy powers and her husband walk along Fremont Street, the bright lights and crowds of people remind them of home. But for the New Orleans couple, there’s something different about strolling through this tourist hot spot.

“I think it’s a little safer here. In New Orleans, you take a chance.”

Starting Monday, more safety updates are coming to Fremont Street with a City of Las Vegas project.

The project focuses on the street, sidewalk, storm drains, sewers, traffic signals and lights.

Erin Breen, an advocate for pedestrian safety, says the city has made the issue a priority.

“They’re short blocks, they’re narrow streets, because they were built for people and not for cars,” she said.

The tax-funded $15 million pedestrian project will restrict traffic between Las Vegas Boulevard and 14th Street for almost a year. Construction work will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.