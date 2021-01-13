Pedestrian taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash near Charleston, Pecos; avoid the area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Pecos Road and Charleston Boulevard.

Police say there were multiple vehicles involved and a pedestrian was hit. That pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

There is no further update on the pedestrian’s condition.

Police say impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Eastbound traffic on Charleston Boulevard has been shut down at Pecos Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

