Pedestrian taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash near Charleston, Pecos; avoid the area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Pecos Road and Charleston Boulevard.

Police say there were multiple vehicles involved and a pedestrian was hit. That pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

There is no further update on the pedestrian’s condition.

Police say impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The #LVMPD is currently investigating a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles near Charleston and Pecos. Eastbound traffic on Charleston is shut down at Pecos. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.#BREAKING #LasVegas #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/EUpICHltfZ — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 14, 2021

Eastbound traffic on Charleston Boulevard has been shut down at Pecos Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.