LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tenaya is closed due to a hit-and-run in the northwest valley near Centennial.

Today, Aug. 14, a pedestrian was transported to a local hospital after a hit-and-run near Tenaya and Centennial Parkway. The suspect’s car was found a few miles away.

Northbound and southbound Tenaya will be closed from Centennial to Rome Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.