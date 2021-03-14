Pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Sahara near The Strip; avoid the area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a hit-and-run crash near The Strip Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Sahara Avenue, just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers responded to reports of a crash involving a man and a white Ford pickup truck.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Traffic on Sahara Avenue is closed in both directions from 6th Street to Van Patten Place.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

