Pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Sahara near The Strip; avoid the area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a hit-and-run crash near The Strip Sunday afternoon.
It happened on Sahara Avenue, just east of the Las Vegas Strip.
Officers responded to reports of a crash involving a man and a white Ford pickup truck.
The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Traffic on Sahara Avenue is closed in both directions from 6th Street to Van Patten Place.
Police do not have a suspect in custody.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.