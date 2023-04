LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday morning involving a pedestrian.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash was reported around 2:17 a.m. near 3750 S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Flamingo Road. Police closed the northbound lanes of Las Vegas Blvd. near Flamingo for five hours to conduct an investigation.

No other details have been released.