Jones Blvd. expected to be closed to until 8 a.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after being struck by a car Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash.

According to Metro police, the crash was reported around 2:25 a.m. on Jones Boulevard near Harmon Avenue. Jones is currently closed.

Police did take the driver into custody a few miles away from the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.