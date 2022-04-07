LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at UMC Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle last Saturday.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening, the pedestrian was crossing Lake Mead Boulevard northbound outside of a marked or implied crosswalk while a 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 was traveling westbound on Lake Mead Boulevard in the left of two westbound travel lanes. The pedestrian then crossed into the GMC’s path and was struck, projecting him forward and onto the roadway, according to police.

The pedestrian had sustained substantial injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma, where he remained in critical condition before later succumbing to his injuries.

The driver of the GMC was reportedly uninjured, and the collision remans under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified. His death marks the 42nd traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.