Pedestrian killed after being hit by two SUVs in crash on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol says a woman is dead after being struck by two different vehicles while she was walking in a travel lane on the I-15 late Saturday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-15, south of Lamb Boulevard. Officials say a Mazda SUV traveling southbound hit the pedestrian who was in the travel lane on the interstate.

Then, a GMC SUV struck her after the initial hit.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of both SUVs stayed on scene and are cooperating with investigators.

NHP says they do not know why the woman was walking on I-15.

Impairment is not suspected in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.