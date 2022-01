LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was struck by a large “box-like” vehicle in a hit-and-run crash on the intersection of Joe W. Brown Drive and East Sahara, according to Metro Police.

The pedestrian has been transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle did not stop after striking the pedestrian.

Sahara is closed in both directions, and police advise that people avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.