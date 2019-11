LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is investigating a collision between a male pedestrian and vehicle near the Strip. The incident occurred near The Linq at Flamingo Road and Linq Lane around 7:48 p.m.

Flamingo road has reopened in both directions.

11/12/2019 9:40 PM



Flamingo is now Open in Both Directions

between Koval Ln and Linq Ln — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 13, 2019

The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.