LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 42-year-old man from Laughlin, Nevada died after being struck by a car in mid-October in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Jason Austin died of his injuries following the crash on Oct. 16 on Charleston Boulevard and Commerce Street. Police said Austin was crossing Charleston outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a Honda Accord.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and didn’t show any signs of impairment but the crash remains under investigation. Austin was the 128th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023.