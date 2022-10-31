LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A female pedestrian struck by a car in June and critically injured died from those injuries nearly three months later.

Henderson police said in a news release that the woman was one of two people struck by the car on June 22, 2022 in a marked crosswalk in the intersection of W. Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street. The other person suffered minor injuries.

The woman died on Sept. 13, 2022. Fatal investigators with the Henderson Police Department were notified of the woman’s death.

Police said impairment and speed were determined to not be involved.