LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– Early Thursday morning, police received reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the Spring Valley area near Flamingo and Jones.

According to police, around 3:34 a.m the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Flamingo and Jones.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver remained on scene and impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Traffic was blocked in both directions on Flamingo Road.