Pedestrian struck and killed in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on East Sahara Avenue early Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 3:43 a.m.

Metro reports the 20-year-old male was lying in the road when he was run over by a car traveling eastbound. Forty-five-year-old Christina Mceneaney, the driver, remained on the scene and was not impaired.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on-scene, becoming the 85th traffic related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2019.

The incident shut down east and westbound lanes of Sahara and is currently under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.