LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after a hit-and-run near downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.

At around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 police were called to North Main Street, south of the intersection of West Bonanza Road after a report of a hit-and-run crash.

According to a release, a pedestrian was in the southbound lanes of Main Street outside of a marked crosswalk. A vehicle of an unknown make or model was driving southbound on Main Street.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian, knocking him down, before driving away from the scene without notifying police.

Medical personnel and police arrived on the scene and the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit their website, or use the app “P3.”

Messages and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.