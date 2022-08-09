LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian has been hospitalized for life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle near the central valley Tuesday.

According to Metro police, the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of J Street and Washington Avenue at around 8:19 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle fled after hitting the pedestrian, police said, and was later taken into custody near Decatur Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

Impairment is suspected, and the crash is still being investigated.

This marks the third crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday morning. The two previous crashes were fatal.

The pedestrian remains at UMC Trauma in critical condition.

This is a developing story.