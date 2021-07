NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a crash in North Las Vegas.

It happened near the intersection of Craig Road and Losee Road in the northeast valley just before 9 p.m.

Police say the crash involved a vehicle and a male pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and witnesses remained on the scene, and the driver is cooperating with police.

North Las Vegas Police say the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk.

No further details have been released.