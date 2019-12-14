Pedestrian killed walking outside of crosswalk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An elderly woman was killed Friday night after walking outside of a marked crosswalk. It happened at Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard around 6 p.m.

Police say the 67-year-old pedestrian stepped into the roadway outside of the crosswalk when she was hit. Officials do not believe the driver was impaired. He did stay on the scene and cooperated with police.

Police say the woman was taken to UMC Trauna, but was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not released the identity of the deceased.