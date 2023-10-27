LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-15 north of Apex.

The crash was reported around 3:05 a.m. and involved two vehicles traveling northbound on I-15. According to police, a man was walking in the far left travel lane and was struck by both cars. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and both drivers sustained minor injuries.

I-15 northbound at Apex and the Apex on-ramp is closed. Traffic is being diverted to State Route 604 (Las Vegas Boulevard) to bypass up to US 93.