Pedestrian killed in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are on the scene of a suspected DUI hit-and-run crash on Boulder Highway near Tropicana. It happened at the intersection of Boulder and Missouri Ave.

Police say the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. According to Lt. Brian Boxler, a suspected DUI driver blew through a red light at the intersection, hit a pedestrian, then crashed into a pole down the street. Police say the driver then ran from the scene, but was later caught by officers.

The female pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Southbound Boulder Hwy is closed in the area and will be until the scene is cleaned up.