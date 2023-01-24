LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down traffic to drivers on the east side of the Las Vegas valley, according to police.

It happened on Tuesday evening at 6:47 p.m. along north Nellis and Las Vegas boulevards.

Las Vegas police said the driver of a black or grey Nissan hit a pedestrian.

The person hit died following the crash.

Impairment did not appear to be a factor, according to police on the scene.

The crash closed Las Vegas and Nellis boulevards down in all directions.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan for other routes.

The roads are expected to be closed for several hours.

No other details were released.