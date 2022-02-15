Pedestrian killed in Monday night crash on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Monday night on Boulder Highway at Broadbent Boulevard, Henderson police said.

Police responded to a collision at about 10:30 p.m. after a black Dodge Charger that was northbound on Boulder Highway struck a 59-year-old male pedestrian. The man was transported to Sunrise Trauma, where he died, according to Henderson police.

Police said the pedestrian stepped into the path of the Charger.

Northbound Boulder Highway was closed at Galleria Drive for about two hours during the investigation.

Speed and impairment on behalf of the driver were not factors. Police said impairment of the pedestrian is unknown. The pedestrian’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation remains open, and no further details were provided.

The pedestrian’s death is the first accident-related fatality in Henderson for 2022.

