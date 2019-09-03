Pedestrian hit in June died day after, collision under investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On June 9, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in southeast Las Vegas around 10:45 p.m. He died from his injuries on June 10.

Evidence indicated the collision occurred when a 1999 GMC Sonoma traveling westbound on E. Warm Springs Road east of S. Spencer Street struck the 80-year-old male as he was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk.

Medical personnel transported the victim to Sunrise Hospital where staff ruled he did not sustain life-threatening injuries. The patient’s condition reportedly declined into the next day before his death.

Metro’s Collision Investigation Section did not respond to the scene. The investigation section received reports of the pedestrian’s death from the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner on Sept. 2.

He is the 71st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2019. The collision remains under investigation.