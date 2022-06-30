LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night on Sahara Avenue, east of Maryland Parkway.

The crash was reported at 11:16 p.m. According to Las Vegas Metro police, a driver in a newer model four-door car was traveling eastbound on Sahara and struck the pedestrian who was not in a marked crosswalk. The driver left the scene.

The injured man was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The pedestrian’s death is the 75th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Police are urging anyone with information on this crash to contact Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786. Or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.