LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver accused of a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:50 a.m. near I-15 South and Pinto Lane. According to police, the pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle, after which the driver of the vehicle fled.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Nevada State Police is asking for any information on the fleeing vehicle, which is believed to be a Ford pickup truck with front right damage and a missing headlight. Police said the crash may have taken place between 12 a.m. and 3:48 a.m.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and reference case #220700257.