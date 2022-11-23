LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a hit-and-run driver in an early morning crash that left a pedestrian dead.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash was reported around 3:25 a.m. on Lake Mead Boulevard near Anasazi Drive. Lake Mead is closed in both directions between Anasazi and Hallston Street.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and police are trying to identify the vehicle and the driver.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.