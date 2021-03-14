Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Lake Mead, Lamb

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash that happened at Lake Mead Boulevard and Lincoln Road, near Lamb Boulevard.

Police say an unknown vehicle was driving west on Lake Mead Boulevard when it hit a pedestrian crossing the street.

A passerby saw the pedestrian in the street and called 911. The victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Lake Mead is shut down in both directions between Moonlite Drive and Gateway Road. Avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.