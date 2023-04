Police investigate a fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Maryland Parkway on April 24, 2023. (Credit: RTC)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a crash on Maryland Parkway that left a pedestrian dead after being struck by a vehicle.

The crash was reported around 3:43 a.m. on Maryland in front of Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Maryland Parkway is closed between Vegas Valley Drive and Desert Inn Road. No other details were released.