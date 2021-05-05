Pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run crash at Nellis, Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the northeast valley. The incident occurred around 7:08 p.m. at Nellis and Lake Mead.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

A photo of the suspect vehicle was released. They say it is a grey pickup truck with a trailer. If you have information about the vehicle pictured above, call Metro at (702) 828-3111.

Motorists should expect delays as the investigation continues. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.