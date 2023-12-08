LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A pedestrian has died after police said she was hit by two vehicles on Friday.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. near Sandhill Road and Edison Avenue near Twain Avenue.

The female was walking westbound across Sandhill Road when she was hit by the first vehicle. While she was on the ground, a second vehicle hit her, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

She was pronounced dead by a medical team who arrived at the scene following the crash.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal detective unit is investigating the incident.