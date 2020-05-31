Pedestrian killed in crash while waiting at bus stop, police searching for driver

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 65-year-old woman is dead following a crash at a bus stop on Owens Avenue. Police say it happened just west of Main Street around 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a 2020 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Owens at a high rate of speed, veered off the roadway and drove into a light pole before hitting the bus stop. The pedestrian was then hit by the vehicle and dragged on the sidewalk. The Camry then crashed into another light pole where it finally came to rest with the pedestrian underneath.

The 65-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the Camry left the scene on foot after the crash. Police are now asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.