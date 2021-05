LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash on US 95, near Charleston Boulevard.

Officials say a pedestrian was killed in the crash, but no other details have been released.

#Breaking fatal auto-pedestrian crash NB US95 near Charleston. Expect delays and avoid the area. PIO enroute. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 16, 2021

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story.