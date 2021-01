LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police report they received a call at 2:42 p.m. of an auto-pedestrian crash on Las Vegas Boulevard and Charleston.

Police say the female pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma where she was pronounced deceased. The LVMPD Traffic Section is investigating the crash.

LIVE TRAFFIC CAM:

Charleston Boulevard is closed from Las Vegas Boulevard to 6th Street. Expect delays in the area.