Pedestrian killed in crash on Desert Inn and Pecos McLeod, driver impairment not suspected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On September 4 at approximately 8:42 p.m., a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Desert Inn Road east of the intersection with Pecos McLeod Interconnect. The pedestrian died after being transported to the hospital.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a male pedestrian was crossing Desert Inn Road southbound outside of a marked or implied crosswalk.

A 2007 Chrysler Aspen was traveling eastbound in the left of three eastbound travel lanes. A collision

occurred when the pedestrian entered the path of the Chrysler.

The front of the Chrysler struck the right side of the pedestrian, projecting him forward and onto the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital by EMS and succumbed to his injures.

The driver of the Chrysler remained at the collision scene and cooperated with the investigation. Impairment is not suspected of having contributed to the collision.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 90th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.