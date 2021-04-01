Pedestrian killed in crash near Rancho, Vegas Drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a crash Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Rancho Drive and Riverside Drive, near Vegas Drive, just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say they received a call about a pedestrian being hit in the area. Crews arrived at the scene and transported the pedestrian to the hospital, but they were later pronounced dead.

*UPDATE* Road Closed – SR-599/Southern Rancho Dr both directions near Washington Ave and Vegas Dr in Las Vegas

Use other routes. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) April 2, 2021

Police say there were two cars involved in the crash, and one fled the scene.

Rancho Drive is closed to traffic between Washington Avenue and Vegas Drive.

Avoid the area.