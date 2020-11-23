Pedestrian killed in crash near Durango, Flamingo; avoid the area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Durango Drive and Flamingo Road. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Metro Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on scene.

Durango is currently closed in both directions between Flamingo and Twain. Officials expect road closures to be in place for the next three to four hours.

The public is asked to avoid the area and expect delays on surrounding roads.

This is a developing story.