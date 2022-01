LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash near Decatur Blvd and Hayes Place Saturday.

Police were called to a motor vehicle crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian shortly before 1 p.m

The victim was taken to an area hospital where the pedestrian died.

The intersection of Decatur and Alta for southbound traffic and Decatur and Evergreen for northbound traffic are closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story.