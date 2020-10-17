Pedestrian killed in crash at Maryland Parkway and Twain, driver arrested for failing sobriety tests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say a woman is dead after being hit by a car at the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. According to police, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Maryland Parkway, approaching the intersection with Twain Avenue.

The unidentified pedestrian was crossing Maryland Parkway, near the marked crosswalk, when she was hit by the Jeep.

Police say she was crossing the street while the “do not cross” symbol was flashing.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene, but failed field sobriety tests and was arrested, according to LVMPD.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 78th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2020.