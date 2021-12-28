UPDATE: Police looking for driver of box truck in deadly hit-and-run crash on Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for the driver of a box truck believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the crash around 5:42 a.m. near East Charleston Boulevard and South Phyllis Street and found the body of an apparent hit-and-run victim.
Later in the morning, detectives found the box truck and are now looking for the driver.
If you have any information please contact the LVMPD Traffic Bureau at 702-828-3535. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com