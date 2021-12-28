UPDATE: Police looking for driver of box truck in deadly hit-and-run crash on Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for the driver of a box truck believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the crash around 5:42 a.m. near East Charleston Boulevard and South Phyllis Street and found the body of an apparent hit-and-run victim.

Later in the morning, detectives found the box truck and are now looking for the driver.

Credit: LVMPD

If you have any information please contact the LVMPD Traffic Bureau at 702-828-3535. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com