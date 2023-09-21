LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say that a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in the central valley Thursday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at around 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 21, police were called to the intersection of Rancho Drive and Palomino Lane after a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The intersection is currently closed off to traffic and Rancho has been shut down at Charleston Boulevard.

This incident is being investigated by the LVMPD Traffic Fatal Detail. No additional details were released at the time of publication.

The investigation is ongoing.