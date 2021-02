NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas Friday night. It happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Officials say the victim is a 41-year-old man, and he is listed in “critical” condition.

Police have not released any details about the vehicle that hit the man.

This is a developing story.