LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man is in critical condition after a crash in the east valley on Thursday.

Las Vegas Metro police told 8 News Now it happened in the 3700 block of the Pecos-McLeod Interconnect area near Flamingo Road and Twain Avenue.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. after a car hit the man who police say was walking in the roadway at the time of the incident.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash.