LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman was critically injured after a hit-and-run crash in the central Las Vegas valley.

It happened on Thursday shortly after 8 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Yale Street near Decatur Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

A white truck was seen traveling southbound on Yale Street across Washington Avenue when the woman was hit, according to police.

The truck then continued southbound, and the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.