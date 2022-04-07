LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a crash near UNLV on March 28 was pronounced deceased on Thursday, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. March 28, a 1993 GMC Yukon was traveling north on S Maryland Parkway approaching a green light on E Flamingo Road when the pedestrian, sitting in a wheelchair, was crossing Flamingo from east to west in a marked crosswalk, but against the do not walk sign, according to police.

The pedestrian entered the path of the vehicle and was hit, and was later transported to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s Trauma unit in critical condition before later succumbing to his injuries.

His death marked the 43rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022. The crash is still under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released.